Heath was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Heath garnered a start in his first appearance as a professional, but he made only a minor mark in the box score and wound up tied for third among Packers wideouts with 29 snaps. The undrafted rookie steadily moved up the depth chart after joining Green Bay in late April, but he was unable to make a Week 1 impact even with fellow wideouts Christian Watson (hamstring) out and Romeo Doubs limited, so fantasy players likely want to take a wait-and-see approach with Heath for the time being.