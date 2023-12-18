Heath was targeted three times and caught three passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Heath saw a few extra snaps with fellow wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined again, and he recorded at least one reception for the fifth time in as many weeks. Although Heath is contributing at least somewhat consistently these days, it will be tough for him to make much of an impact unless two players ahead of him on the depth chart are unavailable, and even in that scenario he would still be Green Bay's third option at the wide receiver spot.