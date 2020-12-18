Taylor (hamstring) is questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against Carolina, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Green Bay presents a relatively straightforward injury report heading into a Week 15 home game, with Taylor being the only member of the roster listed as questionable. Taylor's hamstring issue forced him to miss his first game of 2020 last Sunday against the Lions, and his status remains on the fence heading into a matchup against the sliding Panthers. Given Allen Lazard's return to the lineup from an abdomen injury, Taylor's offensive role has been diminished to consist almost exclusively of special-teams work in recent weeks.