The Packers gave an exclusive-rights free agent tender to Taylor on Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Taylor played 15 games for the Packers in 2020, catching five of six targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Ferris State product also contributed as a kick returner, taking back nine kicks for 167 yards. The Packers likely will add to their wide-receiver corps through free agency or the draft, so Taylor will be on the roster bubble in 2021.