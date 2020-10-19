Taylor was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Taylor played just over half the available snaps Week 6 and finished third among Packers wideouts in that category, but the return of Davante Adams cost him some time on the field, and he clearly was not much of factor in the offense. Taylor could continue to have a role until Allen Lazard (abdomen) returns, but he presumably will have to fend off Equanimeous St. Brown -- a slightly more-established wideout who made his season debut Sunday -- in order to do so.