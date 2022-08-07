Taylor (shoulder) practiced Sunday for the first time during training camp, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Taylor had been nursing a shoulder injury, but he appears to be progressing well and could return to full practices soon, though Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette did mention that Sunday was a short jog-through practice so it's unclear how much work Taylor actually got in. The undrafted receiver out of Ferris State has appeared in 25 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, but he may be on the roster bubble after strong performances from rookie wideouts Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure during training camp.