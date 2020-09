Taylor is listed as the backup to Allen Lazard on the unofficial depth chart released by Green Bay on Monday night.

Taylor looks set to begin the 2020 campaign as Green Bay's fifth wideout, with Equanimeous St. Brown having earned two backup gigs on the initial depth chart. The Ferris State product spent time on the Packers' practice squad last season. With Devin Funchess having opted out, Taylor could now be in fair position to make his NFL debut this year.