Taylor hauled in his lone target and finished with one reception for 20 yards in Monday's victory over the Falcons.

With three of his fellow wideouts sidelined by injuries Taylor made his first career start and finished second among Packers receivers in snaps. He played only a bit role in the offense, but he did notch his first career reception on a fourth-down play that extended a Packers scoring drive near the end of the first half. While Taylor spent a lot of time on the field Monday, his snap count figures to take a hit next time the Packers take the field in Week 6, as Davante Adams (hamstring) will likely be ready to return to action.