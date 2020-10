Taylor was targeted twice and tallied two receptions for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Texans.

The two receptions were a career high for Taylor and the touchdown was his first as a professional. Despite making some impact in the box score, it should be noted that Taylor was on the field for just 10 plays and finished a distant fourth in snaps among Packers receivers after ending up third in that department in Week 6 and second in the team's previous game in Week 4.