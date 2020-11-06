site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-malik-taylor-one-touch-in-week-9 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Malik Taylor: One touch in Week 9
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor wasn't targeted in the passing game and had a nine-yard run in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes but didn't look Taylor's way all game. Taylor played 26 offensive snaps in the win.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read