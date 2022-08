Taylor did not participate in the Packers' Family Night practice Friday due to a shoulder injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has yet to participate in Green Bay's training camp this offseason while dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury. The 26-year-old wideout was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent by the Packers in March, though he'll need to make a return to the field in order to secure a depth role on the team's roster this preseason.