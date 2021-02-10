Taylor had five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown and one carry for nine yards over 15 appearances in 2020. He also returned nine kicks for 167 yards.

After spending all of the 2019 season on the Packers' practice squad, Taylor earned a roster spot in 2020 and never gave it up. He got a chance to show what he could do when the Packers were down a couple wideouts early in the season, but he saw the bulk of his action on special teams over the course of the campaign. Taylor's experience will help his chances of holding onto a spot on the Packers' roster, but he's likely going to have compete for it in training camp.