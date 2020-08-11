The Packers and Turner agreed to terms of a contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After going undrafted in 2018, Turner joined forces with the Seahawks but spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. Last year, he had a regular role in the team's wide receiver rotation, eventually posting a 15-245-1 line on 22 targets across 15 appearances. Notably, six of those catches went for more than 20 yards. With the Packers, expect Turner to compete for one of the final WR spots on the regular-season roster.