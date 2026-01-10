Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) is active for Saturday's wild-card game at Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Willis initially injured his right throwing shoulder in the late stages of a Week 16 loss in Chicago and then aggravated it in a Week 17 start against the Ravens in place of Jordan Love (concussion). Since then, Willis was inactive Week 18 at Minnesota while Clayton Tune started and Love handled backup duties, and with coach Matt LaFleur announcing earlier this week that Love would start in the wild-card round, Willis' best bet was to return to the No. 2 gig. Now that he's confirmed to be active, Willis will take on that role while Desmond Ridder serves as the emergency third quarterback.