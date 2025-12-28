Willis exited Saturday night's game against the Ravens in the fourth quarter with an apparent right shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Willis injured his throwing shoulder on the follow-through in the fourth quarter and immediately sprinted to the locker room to undergo further examination. Prior to leaving the game, Willis was cooking for Green Bay, completing 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Clayton Tune is now in the game at quarterback for Green Bay. Tune immediately threw an interception on his first pass attempt.