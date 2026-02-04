Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the team expects Willis to depart in free agency and land with a team that will allow him to compete, at a minimum, for a starting job, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Willis will become an unrestricted free agent in March due to the expiration of his rookie contract. Given how well he played in relief of Jordan Love across his two seasons with the Packers, all expectations are that the 2022 third-round pick will be highly sought by quarterback-needy teams. Across 11 combined regular-season appearances between 2024 and 2025, Willis completed 70 of 89 pass attempts (78 percent) for 972 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed 42 times for 261 yards and another three scores. Despite Willis' success and development in coach Matt LaFleur's offense, he will likely pursue greater opportunities with another franchise. As such, Willis stands as a high-upside, under-the-radar trade target, specially in dynasty fantasy formats and those that allow multiple starting quarterbacks.