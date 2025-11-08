Packers' Malik Willis: Good to go Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Willis (calf) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
A calf injury limited Willis' practice participation Friday, but the fourth-year quarterback was able to shed an injury tag for Week 10 after logging a full practice Saturday. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game and will continue to serve as Jordan Love's backup.
More News
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Working through ankle injury•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Leads two drives•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Will play in preseason finale•
-
Packers' Malik Willis: Extended work as starter Saturday•