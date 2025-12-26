Willis (right shoulder/illness) is expected to start Saturday against the Ravens after the Packers ruled out Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) for that contest.

Willis himself is listed as questionable for Week 17 action due to a right shoulder injury and an illness, but his status will receive clarity about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In two spot starts for Love last season, Willis went 2-0 while completing 25 of 33 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and turning 12 carries into 114 yards and another TD. Clayton Tune likely will be elevated from the practice squad to back up Willis this weekend.