Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at Minnesota, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After Jordan Love cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, Willis entered the weekend as Green Bay's least healthy quarterback on the active roster, but the team opted not to elevate Desmond Ridder from the practice squad Saturday, meaning Love and Willis were the potential No. 2 options behind Week 18 starter Clayton Tune. Love will get that honor Sunday, while Willis will be in street clothes as he tends to right shoulder and hamstring injuries.