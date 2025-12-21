Willis replaced Jordan Love (concussion) with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter and completed nine of 11 passes for 121 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding 10 rushes for 44 yards in the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday night. He also committed a fumble in overtime.

Willis was effective for the majority of his time in the game after Love exited following a sack, eventually throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs late in the third quarter to extend a narrow 6-3 lead. Willis also spearheaded a 10-play drive in the fourth quarter that culminated in a field goal, but after marching Green Bay down into Bears territory on the first drive of overtime, Willis failed to secure a fourth-down snap and negated the Packers' chances of keeping the possession going. The Bears took over and closed out the comeback win four plays later on a Caleb Williams touchdown pass to DJ Moore, closing out an otherwise effective performance by Willis on a sour note. If Love is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for next Saturday night's Week 17 home showdown against the Ravens, Willis will draw the start.