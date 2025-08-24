Willis completed three of six passes for 50 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Willis started in the absence of Jordan Love (thumb) and played with the majority of Green Bay's top skill-position players. His longest completion went for 39 yards to Matthew Golden, and he later capped the same drive with a one-yard touchdown toss to Romeo Doubs. Willis also displayed some inconsistency as a passer, as he overthrew Malik Heath for an interception to end the Packers' first drvie. Willis will enter the season as the backup to Love.