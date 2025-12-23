Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Willis (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After Jordan Love (concussion) was forced out in the middle of the second quarter of this past Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears, Willis stepped in under center and moved the ball effectively. He completed nine of 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown while adding 44 yards on 10 carries, but the dual-threat signal-caller appears to still be banged up after landing hard on his throwing shoulder late in the fourth quarter. Love appears to be making some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol and will join Willis as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, but LaFleur noted that the presence of both quarterbacks on the field to begin Week 17 prep doesn't necessarily make him more confident that either or both will be available for this Saturday's game against the Ravens, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com. LaFleur added that how Willis and Love progress as the week unfolds will determine the availability of both signal-callers for the weekend.