Willis completed 30 of 35 passes (85.7 percent) for 422 yards and three touchdowns while logging 22 carries for 123 yards and two scores across four regular-season games (one start) for the Packers in 2025.

Willis was thrust into a starting role in Week 17 against the Ravens after Jordan Love suffered a concussion during the Packers' Week 16 overtime loss to the Bears. Willis ended up aggravating a right shoulder injury during the fourth quarter against Baltimore and was replaced by Clayton Tune, and that game ended up being the former's last appearance of the 2025 season. Willis was cast away by the Titans in August of 2024 in favor of Will Levis, but the former has played well in his two years as the Packers' backup behind Love. Willis enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and while his familiarity with the Packers' offense could sway him to stay in Green Bay. However, the 2022 third-rounder will have the opportunity to explore his options and sign with a team who can provide a clearer path to winning the starting quarterback job.