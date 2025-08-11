Willis completed four of nine passes for 39 yards and had one carry for five yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble in the contest.

Willis entered the game after starting quarterback Jordan Love left it and led all Packers quarterbacks with 24 snaps. It was hardly the best night in the box score for Willis, but fellow quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma are not threatening him on the depth chart, and barring injury he will remain Green Bay's No. 2 option at the quarterback spot.