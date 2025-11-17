Willis completed both of his passes for six yards and one touchdown in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He added 16 yards on one rushing attempt.

Willis filled in on one drive while Jordan Love went to the locker room to be evaluated for an injury, but Love was quickly able to return to action. While in the game, Willis moved the offense and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson in the second quarter. If Love would need to miss any time to injury, Willis has shown the ability to succeed in coach Matt LaFleur's offense.