Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Willis is dealing with a shoulder injury in the wake of Saturday's loss in Chicago, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Willis entered in the middle of the second quarter Saturday after starter Jordan Love endured a hit to the helmet from a Bears defender, and the former finished out the contest after the latter was ruled out due to a concussion. Willis himself was taken the ground late in regulation and landed hard on his right shoulder, which he was favoring as he went to the sideline, and he ended the overtime defeat having completed nine of 11 passes for 121 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 44 yards. Love will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play next Saturday versus the Ravens, but LaFleur also relayed to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site that Willis is "pretty sore. It's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with. He's another guy we'll see where he's at as we progress." The Packers currently roster QB Clayton Tune on the practice squad, but RB Josh Jacobs and WR Jayden Reed are emergency options at the position, as LaFleur told Hodkiewicz.