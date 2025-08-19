Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Willis, and some of Green Bay's starters, will suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Willis started the Packers' preseason win over the Colts last weekend, completing six of 14 passes for 83 yards while handling the first three possessions with Jordan Love (thumb) sidelined. While Love will get some work in during joint practices with Seattle in 7-on-7 drills this week, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, the No. 1 quarterback hasn't yet been cleared for full-team reps in his recovery from surgery undergone one week ago to address an ulnar collateral ligament injury. That should position Willis to start Saturday's exhibition finale, barring an unexpected announcement from LaFleur. Love is still fully expected to be ready for Week 1, however, so Willis will open the regular season in his usual backup role.