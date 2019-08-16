Wilkins completed 1-of-2 passes for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Wilkins completed his first pass as a professional after going 0-for-3 in the Packers' first exhibition game, but did not do anything notable otherwise. Wilkins could see more opportunities before the preseason comes to a close -- particularly in the final exhibition contest -- but at this point he is primarily looking to lock up a spot on the practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories