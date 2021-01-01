Lewis (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lewis went through his normal routine of load management through the week, including an absence from Thursday's practice. He'll nevertheless be ready to go for Sunday's divisional tilt. The veteran tight end rarely contributes in the pass-catching department, but he did snag a touchdown pass in the Week 12 matchup against the Bears.
