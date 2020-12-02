Lewis (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lewis is following his usual practice regimen, as the veteran tight end is managing his reps to start the week. It's likely that Lewis will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, but expect his practice availability throughout the week to paint a clearer picture. Despite racking up his third touchdown of the season last week, he's only logged a 7-56-3 stat line though nine games to this point of the season.
