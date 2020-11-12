Lewis (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lewis has been a recurring member of the Packers' injury report due to this knee injury, but he's managed to play in the last four games. The veteran tight end typically sticks to a blocking role, but he has scored twice on just four receptions this year.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Scores second touchdown•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Ready to rock•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Not on final injury report•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Fails to practice Thursday•