Lewis (knee) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Given that the 36-year-old sat out Green Bay's Week 4 win over Atlanta with the same injury, it's discouraging for his Week 6 status that he's downgraded from limited practice participation to non-participation between Wednesday and Thursday. Lewis still has a chance to suit up for the Packers' Week 6 showdown with Tampa Bay if he can show progress to team trainers, but he's trending in the wrong direction at the moment.
