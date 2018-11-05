Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass of season
Lewis caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Lewis caught his first pass of the season Sunday, but he also tied a season-low with just seven offensive snaps. He has been a depth player for the Packers all season, and simply isn't seeing the field enough to help fantasy players.
