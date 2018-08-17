Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass with new team
Lewis caught one pass for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason game.
Lewis did not record any statistics in the Packers' preseason opener, but he was able to haul in his lone target Thursday and notch his first reception since signing with Green Bay. Lewis had his most productive season since 2013 a year ago, but it will be tough for him to match that production while serving as a backup behind top tight end Jimmy Graham.
