Lewis caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
Lewis did not practice much last week, but that has been the case for much of the season, and he still was able to play Sunday for the ninth time in 10 opportunities. He hasn't caught more than one pass in any game this season, and the Packers will continue relying on him mainly for his blocking skills.
