Lewis was targeted once and caught one pass for 14 yards in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.

Lewis played at least 41 percent of the snaps for a second straight game and caught his first pass since Week 10. He has a plus matchup in Week 16 against the Dolphins, but with just four receptions and 34 yards on the season, there is little reason to believe he will do enough to make a fantasy impact.