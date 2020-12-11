Lewis (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis went through his typical routine of limited practice reps, and the veteran is good to go for the divisional bout. The 36-year-old contributes most as a blocker, but he could possibly see more work in the passing game with Jace Sternberger (concussion) ruled out.
