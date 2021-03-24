Lewis signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lewis will return for a 16th year in the NFL, and a fourth straight season in Green Bay. The veteran tight end's deal reportedly includes $4 million guaranteed, an indication of the value he provides to the Packers as a leader and reliable depth option. Though Lewis occasionally sees usage in the red zone (three touchdowns in 2020), his targets come too inconsistently to provide real fantasy value.