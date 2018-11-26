Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Credited with start
Lewis started at tight end in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and caught one pass for four yards.
Lewis started and led Packers tight ends in snaps with Jimmy Graham limited by a broken thumb, but the extra opportunities did nothing for his fantasy output. Lewis figures to continue playing an expanded role until Graham gets back to 100 percent -- not a lock with just five games to go -- but with just three receptions for 39 yards on the season, it's going to take quite a leap of faith to include him in fantasy lineups.
