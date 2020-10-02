Lewis (knee) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session.
The 36-year-old tight end collected his first TD catch of the season while playing 32 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday night's win against the Saints, and there was no report shared during the game that would indicate an injury to Lewis. He's popped up on the injury report for Green Bay's first practice of the week, as the team prepares for a Monday night matchup against a Falcons defense that has so far this season surrendered the third-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends.
