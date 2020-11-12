Lewis (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lewis has continuously popped up on the injury report despite playing in the past four games, but this news is cause for concern for his chances to play Sunday. The veteran hauled in a touchdown pass in last week's win over the 49ers, but he's been relegated to more of a blocking role throughout the season. The tight end depth chart is a bit banged up at the moment, with Lewis, Robert Tonyan (ankle) and John Lovett (knee) all dealing with injuries.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Back on injury report•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Scores second touchdown•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Ready to rock•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Not on final injury report•