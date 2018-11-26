Lewis started at tight end in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings and caught one pass for four yards.

Lewis started and led all Packers tight ends in snaps with Jimmy Graham limited by a broken thumb, but the extra opportunities did nothing for his fantasy output. The 34-year-old should continue to benefit from an expanded role until Graham gets back to 100 percent -- which isn't a lock with just five games to go. Even so, with just three receptions for 39 yards on the season, it's going to take quite a leap of faith to include Lewis in fantasy lineups.