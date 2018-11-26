Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Draws start, does little
Lewis started at tight end in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings and caught one pass for four yards.
Lewis started and led all Packers tight ends in snaps with Jimmy Graham limited by a broken thumb, but the extra opportunities did nothing for his fantasy output. The 34-year-old should continue to benefit from an expanded role until Graham gets back to 100 percent -- which isn't a lock with just five games to go. Even so, with just three receptions for 39 yards on the season, it's going to take quite a leap of faith to include Lewis in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No targets in Week 11•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Makes 30-yard reception•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Catches first pass of season•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Plays season-high 22 snaps•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: Minor role in Sunday's tie•
-
Packers' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Packers debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...