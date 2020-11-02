Lewis (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
The veteran played his usual block-heavy role during Sunday's loss to the Vikings and didn't receive a target, though he uncharacteristically was charged with a pair of holding penalties. Lewis has been bothered by the knee issue for much of the season but so far has only missed the Week 4 matchup with Atlanta.
