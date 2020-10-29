Lewis (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Lewis took a step back in the Packers' second practice of the week, as he had been a limited participant at Wednesday's session. The Packers haven't indicated that Lewis experienced a setback, making it possible that his absence Thursday may have amounted to pre-planned maintenance. In any case, the Packers will decide whether the blocking specialist will carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings following Friday's practice.