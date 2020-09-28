Lewis was targeted twice and finished with one reception for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

Lewis found himself in the right place at the right time when Aaron Rodgers scrambled out of the pocket in the third quarter, and he was able to find paydirt for the first time this season. Lewis has started all three games the Packers have played this season, but he has been targeted only three times and was on the field for just 20 of the 62 plays Green Bay ran Sunday. Robert Tonyan is the tight end to target if you're looking to scoop up a Packers tight end.