Lewis had one reception for four yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Lewis started for the second time in as many weeks, and although he made more of an impact than he did in Week 1 he still barely registered in the box score. Lewis has played 43 percent of the snaps through two weeks and should continue filling a regular role, but with just one target thus far the veteran is not active enough in the passing game to draw interest from fantasy players.
