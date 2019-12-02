Lewis was targeted twice and caught a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, spoke recently about his desire to add Lewis to the list of players he has thrown a touchdown pass to, and he did just that in Week 13, connecting with Lewis in the end zone for the first time since Lewis joined the Packers in 2018. The touchdown was Lewis' only reception over the last four games, so fantasy players should not expect much from him in Week 14, even against a Washington defense that has struggled with opposing tight ends of late.