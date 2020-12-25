Lewis (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The veteran tight end began the week not practicing but was able to put in a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Lewis should continue to see occasional targets while primarily serving as a blocker for Green Bay.
