Lewis (knee) did not participate during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
The veteran tight end has been dealing with knee issues since early October, though he was only forced to sit out Week 4. Practice reps have been managed for Lewis over the past month and a half, but he has registered five consecutive starts nevertheless. His status is seemingly trending in the wrong direction for a Week 11 status against the Colts, however. If Lewis is ultimately unable to play, Jace Sternberger would be the only eligible tight end on the active roster besides Robert Tonyan (ankle).