Lewis led Packers tight ends with 32 snaps and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Lewis and Jimmy Graham were both credited with a start in Week 15, and Lewis ended up playing more snaps than Graham and any other Packers tight end for the second week in a row. While Lewis is spending more time on the field, the increase in plays has not led to any notable change in his output -- he totaled two receptions for 11 yards over the last two weeks -- and Graham remains the top pass-catching option among Green Bay's tight ends.